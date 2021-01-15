Teams heading in opposite directions meet on Friday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The defending champion Lakers (10-3) have continued their excellence from the summer's NBA bubble, posting the league's best record through four weeks. They have won four straight games, the last three on the road. Meanwhile the Pelicans (4-6) have dropped four straight games and are coming off a 111-106 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. In that game they played without starters Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe. Williamson (health protocols) has been cleared to play Friday, while Bledsoe (eye) is questionable and Ball (knee) has been ruled out.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 9.5-point favorite while the over-under, or total number of points William Hill thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds. Before locking in any Pelicans vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pelican vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Los Angeles -9.5

Lakers vs. Pelicans over-under: 218.5 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Los Angeles -500, New Orleans +400

LA: Lakers lead the league in defensive efficiency (104.4 points per 100 possessions)

NO: Pelicans lead the league in rebounding percentage (54.4)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Lakers -10 Bet Now

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles arguably has the best defense in the league. The Lakers allow just 104.4 points per 100 possessions, which is the best in the league. During the team's four-game winning streak, the defense has been even better, giving up just 102.5 points per 100 possessions. Behind their league-best offense, the Lakers rank second in the league in net efficiency (10.5), behind only Milwaukee.

In addition, L.A. meets one of the worst teams in sharing and taking care of the ball. The Pelicans have an assist-turnover ratio of 1.42. Only the 4-7 Bulls (1.40) are worse. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (back) remain listed as questionable, but both have regularly been playing despite the injury designation.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Brandon Ingram is having another stellar season. The 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 forward ranks 18th in the league in scoring, averaging 23.8 points a game. Last season's winner of the NBA's Most Improved Player award also averages 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. On Friday he gets a chance to showcase his improved skills against the team that traded him for Davis.

In addition, New Orleans has been the league's best rebounding team so far this season. Through four weeks the Pelicans lead the NBA in rebounding percentage (54.4) and defensive rebounding percentage (75.1). They also rank second in offensive rebounding percentage (30.5).

How to make Lakers vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 219 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pelicans vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.