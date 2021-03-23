The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a battle of teams looking to overcome some key injuries on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 28-15 this season, including a 19-9 mark against the Western Conference. New Orleans enters with an 18-24 record, though the Pelicans are 12-10 in home games. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) are out for the Lakers. JJ Redick (heel) is out for the Pelicans, with Lonzo Ball (hip) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists New Orleans as a six-point home favorite, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pelicans vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -6

Lakers vs. Pelicans over-under: 222 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -245, Lakers +205

LAL: The Lakers are 11-9 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

NO: The Pelicans are 11-15 against the spread in conference games

Why the Lakers can cover



Los Angeles is the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA, allowing only 1.06 points per possession for the season. That includes top-10 marks in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding, with above-average turnover creation. The Lakers are also the No. 6 team in the league in free throw prevention, and they are elite at blocking shots, rejecting 5.8 per game. The Pelicans are also a below-average team in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on 14.2 percent of possessions.

On the offensive end, the Lakers are above-average in true shooting percentage (57.7 percent), and that is headlined by 55.4 percent 2-point shooting, which ranks No. 6 in the NBA. The Pelicans are a porous defensive team, ranking third-worst in the league in allowing 115.7 points per 100 possessions. New Orleans is also 29th in the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (56.0 percent) and the Lakers should be able to attack with reasonable efficiency.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is known for its offense and for good reason. The Pelicans are scoring 115.5 points per 100 possessions, No. 7 in the NBA this season, and both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram average more than 23 points per game. Stan Van Gundy's team ranks in the top 10 in effective field goal percentage (54.8 percent) while landing at No. 3 in the NBA in 2-point accuracy (55.6 percent). New Orleans is also the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the league, snatching 31.4 percent of its own missed shots, and the Pelicans are a top-five team in creating free throw attempts.

On the defensive side, the Pelicans are also tremendous on the glass, ranking fifth in the NBA in defensive rebound rate, with top-10 marks in free throw prevention, second-chance points allowed (12.0 per game) and points allowed in the paint (45.5 per game). The Lakers are simply a different team without James and Davis, leaving the Pelicans in a strong position defensively.

How to make Pelicans vs. Lakers picks

