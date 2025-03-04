We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 38-21 overall and 23-7 at home, while New Orleans is 17-44 overall and 6-25 on the road. Both teams will enter tonight's matchup full of confidence. The Pelicans are 4-1 in their last five games, while the Lakers have won six straight.

The Lakers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Lakers -8.5

Lakers vs. Pelicans over/under: 229 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Lakers: -356, Pelicans: +282

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers extended their winning streak to six games with a 108-102 victory over the Clippers on Sunday. The Lakers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a double-double with 29 points and nine assists, and Dalton Knecht, who went 7-for-10 from the field to finish with 19 points.

LeBron James also had a productive performance in the win, racking up 17 points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block. James enters tonight's matchup averaging 24.8 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. The Lakers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 4-1 ATS in their past five games played in March.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans walked away with a 128-121 win over the Jazz on Sunday. The victory continues a positive trend for New Orleans in their matchups with Utah as the Pelicans have now won five in a row. The Pelicans' win came from a few key players the Lakers will need to keep an eye on. One of the most notable was Kelly Olynyk, who almost dropped a double-double with 26 points and nine boards. The team also got some help courtesy of Zion Williamson, who finished with 24 points and nine assists.

The Pelicans have now won five of their last seven meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference. Offensively, the Pelicans are scoring 111.0 points per game on average.

How to make Lakers vs. Pelicans picks

