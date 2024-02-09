The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference matchup on Friday. Los Angeles is 27-26 overall and 17-9 at home, while New Orleans is 30-21 overall and 15-11 on the road. The Lakers and Pelicans have split their first two regular-season contests this year with the home team winning each time.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Pelicans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -2.5

Lakers vs. Pelicans over/under: 233.5 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Lakers: +117, Pelicans: -138

NO: The Pelicans are 4-1 ATS over their last five contests

LAL: The Lakers are 4-1 ATS over their last five home games

What to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans enter on a four-game winning streak, including taking three of those contests on the road. The team has been in Los Angeles for a few days, coming off a 117-106 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday, so travel is no issue entering this one. The Pelicans snapped the Clippers' eight-game home winning streak and four-game winning streak overall on Wednesday.

New Orleans stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making it one of the few teams that won't have to worry about a shortened bench on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas (foot) and Zion Williamson (foot) are listed as questionable, but the latter had 21 points and 10 assists on Wednesday. CJ McCollum led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds against the Clippers. The Pelicans rank in the top 10 in both field goal percentage on offense, shooting 48.8% from the floor, and field percentage allowed, giving up 46.4%. They also have the ninth-best 3-point shooting percentage (48.8%) while holding their opponents to a league-low 34.4% from beyond the arc.

What to know about the Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a 114-106 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday, snapping a three-game winning streak. Anthony Davis had 32 points and nine rebounds while LeBron James added 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Lakers shot just 32% from beyond the arc on Thursday and rank 16th in the NBA in 3-point percentage (36.4%). Los Angeles is one of the most efficient teams inside the arc, however, shooting 56% (ninth in the NBA) on 2-point attempts, including hitting at a 60.7% clip over its last three games. With Friday being the second game of a back-to-back, you'll want to keep an eye on the injury report, particularly in regards to James and Davis.

The Lakers have most of their success with James running the fast break or when the team gets the ball near the basket. Los Angeles leads the NBA in fast-break points (17.6 ppg) while ranking third in scoring in the paint (55.4 ppg). The Lakers average the second-most defensive rebounds per game, so controlling the paint will be key toward determining Friday's winner.

