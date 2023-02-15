The Los Angeles Lakers will try to get back on track prior to the All-Star break when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Los Angeles has lost four of its last five games, falling to Portland on Monday in a 127-115 final. New Orleans has been trending in the opposite direction, winning four of its last five contests.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5.

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers vs. Pelicans over/under: 234.5 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Los Angeles -170, New Orleans +143

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has been without star LeBron James for the last three games due to an ankle injury, but he has a good chance to return on Wednesday night. James averaged 33.9 points over his last 17 games, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record last week. He is averaging 30.2 points per game overall this season, so his return would be a massive boost for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis is coming off an outstanding game against Portland, scoring 19 points and grabbing 20 rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome a 40-point showing from Damian Lillard. Malik Beasley scored 22 points, D'Angelo Russell had 16 points and Troy Brown Jr. added 13 points. New Orleans has struggled to record wins away from home, losing six of its last seven road games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans put an end to its 10-game losing streak with a 131-126 home win over the Lakers on Feb. 4, with Brandon Ingram pouring in 35 points after returning from a two-month absence (toe). The Lakers have not been playing well since that loss, losing four of their last five games. New Orleans has been trending in the opposite direction, winning four of its last five contests.

The Pelicans snapped a six-game road losing streak with a 103-100 win over Oklahoma City on Monday, with Ingram scoring 34 points on 14 of 24 shooting. CJ McCollum missed that game due to a sprained right ankle and is questionable for this game. New Orleans has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

