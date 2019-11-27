Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 27 predictions from computer on 9-1 run

Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. This will be the first time Anthony Davis returns to New Orleans to face his former team, which means it is also a reunion game for former Lakers Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart. Hart (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game, and he's joined by teammate Derrick Favors (back) on the New Orleans injury report. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m ET from the Smoothie King Center. Oddsmakers list the Lakers as six-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Pelicans picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Lakers -6

Lakers vs. Pelicans over-under: 230.5 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Los Angeles -275, New Orleans +225

LAL: At 15-2, the Lakers have the NBA's best record.

NOP: The Pelicans are the only team to rank top-four in pace of play and bottom-four in defensive efficiency.

The model is well aware that the Lakers are simply the far better team on paper. Los Angeles boasts the best defensive efficiency in the entire NBA, as opposed to New Orleans' 27th-ranked mark. The Lakers are the only team in the NBA to rank top-five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. While New Orleans is just 24th in point differential, Los Angeles ranks second.

Everything points towards Los Angeles having the clear advantage over the Pelicans in this matchup. On top of that, New Orleans has no one to stop Davis on its roster. The Lakers play as one of the biggest teams in the NBA, with their most-used lineup featuring James at the three and Davis at the four. The Pelicans prefer to play small, starting the 190-pound Ingram at the four. They're going to have a tough time slowing down the more physical Lakers in this spot.

But just because the Lakers have been the far superior team doesn't mean they will cover the Lakers vs. Pelicans spread on Wednesday.

The model has taken into account that the Lakers have been the NBA's best team, especially when playing at home. But when playing away from the Staples Center? Not so much. The Lakers have a ridiculous +13 average point differential when playing at home, but that drops to just +4.3 when playing as the road team.

The vaunted Lakers defense mentioned earlier has not shown up when playing on the road. They've allowed 110.5 points per game when traveling, all the way up from 96.7 at home. Los Angeles has covered the spread in just 50 percent of road games, while New Orleans has a 63 percent cover rate when playing at home. With this game taking place at the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans have a much better chance of covering the spread on Wednesday.

