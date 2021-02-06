The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center. The Lakers are 17-6 overall and 5-4 at home, while Detroit is 5-17 overall and 1-10 on the road. Detroit is 10-10 against the spread this season. Los Angeles has a 12-11 ATS mark.

Lakers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons +13

Lakers vs. Pistons over-under: 213

What you need to know about the Pistons

On Friday, the Pistons lost 109-92 at the Phoenix Suns. It was their third consecutive loss and eighth in the last 10 games. Jerami Grant had 21 points. Detroit trailed by 13 points at halftime and never got closer than 11 points thereafter. The Pistons missed 29 of 36 3-point attempts.

The Pistons surprised the Lakers in a 107-92 rout on Jan. 28. They outscored the Lakers 51-34 in the second half. Blake Griffin scored 23 points in that game. Wayne Ellington (calf) will not play on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers rolled past the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, 114-93. It was the third consecutive win for Los Angeles. The Lakers trailed by 12 points in the third quarter before going on a decisive 17-0 run that gave them the lead for good. LeBron James triple-doubled with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Los Angeles shot a season-best 56.8 percent from the field on Thursday. Anthony Davis (knee) and James (ankle) are listed as questionable for Saturday's game. The Lakers have won their last three home matchups with the Pistons.

