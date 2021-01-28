The Detroit Pistons will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 4-14 overall and 3-7 at home, while Los Angeles is 14-5 overall and 10-1 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by seven points in the latest Pistons vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Lakers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Lakers spread: Pistons +7

Pistons vs. Lakers over-under: 213 points

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers lost a close one on Wednesday, 107-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. LeBron James had 34 points and six assists along with six rebounds. The loss ended a three-game winning streak. The Lakers had also won 10 consecutive road games. Philadelphia hit the game-winning shot with three seconds remaining. Anthony Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds.

The Lakers' offense comes into the matchup with the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.4 percent. Los Angeles scored 62 points in the paint, the fourth time this season they have scored 60-plus points in the paint. The Lakers have a 143-75 all-time record vs. the Pistons in their Los Angeles era. James (back) is questionable, while Davis (quad) is out for Thursday.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was downed by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, losing 122-107. Jerami Grant had 26 points. Grant has scored the most points (439) by a player in their first 18 games with the team. The Pistons have lost five of their last six games. Cleveland used a 12-4 third quarter run to take the lead for good, holding a double-digit lead for most of the final quarter.

The Pistons have won four consecutive home matchups with the Lakers. Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.9 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Wayne Ellington has made four-plus 3-pointers in six-straight games, the longest such streak in team history.

