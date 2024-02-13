The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 28-26 overall and 18-9 at home, while Detroit is 8-44 overall and 4-21 on the road. The Lakers have won six straight against the Pistons and they're 4-1 in their last five games overall.

The Lakers are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Pistons odds, and the over/under is 241.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Los Angeles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Lakers vs. Pistons spread: Lakers -10.5

Lakers vs. Pistons over/under: 241.5 points

Lakers vs. Pistons money line: Lakers: -520, Pistons: +388

Lakers vs. Pistons picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons suffered a 112-106 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The Pistons were up 62-49 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead. The Pistons have now lost 15 of their last 20 games.

Jaden Ivey paced the Pistons in scoring against the Clippers, finishing with 23 points. Cade Cunningham was also effective in the loss, recording 22 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. For the season, Cunningham is averaging 22.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 139-122. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Lakers to victory, but perhaps none more so than LeBron James, who dropped a double-double with 21 points and 14 assists. D'Angelo Russell was another key contributor, scoring 30 points along with five assists.

The Lakers are scoring 116.5 points per game this season. Defensively, Los Angeles is giving up 117.1 points per contest. The Lakers are 12-18-1 against the spread in their last 31 games when favored.

How to make Pistons vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pistons vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 55-35 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.