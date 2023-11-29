The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Detroit Pistons to open a jam-packed Wednesday NBA schedule. The Lakers are 10-8 overall and 3-6 on the road this season, though Los Angeles is coming off a blowout loss on Monday evening. The Pistons are 2-15 overall and aiming to stop a 14-game losing streak. LeBron James (calf) is listed as questionable for the Lakers, with Rui Hachimura (nasal), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), and Gabe Vincent (knee) ruled out. Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Monte Morris (quad) and Joe Harris (shoulder) are out for the Pistons.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Los Angeles as the 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Pistons odds. Before making any Pistons vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 86-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Pistons and locked in its NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Pistons spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers vs. Pistons over/under: 230.5 points

Lakers vs. Pistons money line: Lakers -297, Pistons +239

Los Angeles: The Lakers are 7-11 against the spread this season

Detroit: The Pistons are 7-10 against the spread this season

Lakers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers enter with the superior offense in this matchup. Los Angeles is one of the most efficient shooting teams in the NBA, making 49.1% of field goal attempts and 57% of 2-point attempts. The Lakers are also in the top eight of the league in free throw attempts (24.5 per game), points in the paint (55.7 per game) and fast break points (15.5 per game). Los Angeles is also facing a Detroit offense that is in the bottom five of the league in offensive efficiency, producing only 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Pistons are also making only 9.9 3-pointers per game and making 34.2% of 3-point attempts, and Detroit commits the second-most turnovers (17.2 per game) in the NBA. On the other end, Los Angeles leads the NBA in free throw prevention, giving up only 18.4 attempts per game on defense. The Lakers are also in the top eight of the league in opponent field goal percentage (45.6%) and blocked shots (6.0 per game) this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is struggling right now, but there are paths to success against the Lakers. Los Angeles is just 3-6 on the road this season with an ugly -10.7 net rating in those nine games. The Lakers are also coming off their worst performance of the season, losing by a lopsided margin and yielding 138 points to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week. In that game, the Lakers gave up 22 3-pointers while creating only seven turnovers and allowing 33 assists. For the season, Los Angeles is giving up the most second-chance points (18.1 per game) in the NBA, and the Lakers are only forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest.

Detroit is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the NBA, securing more than 32% of missed shots on the glass. The Pistons are also in the top 10 of the league in assists (26.6 per game), free throw accuracy (81.2%) and points in the paint (52.2 per game). With the Lakers scoring only 110.5 points per 100 possessions on offense this season, the Pistons can hope to generate defensive stops, and no team has converted fewer 3-pointers (9.8 per game) than Los Angeles in 2023-24. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Lakers vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 86-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.