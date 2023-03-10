Who's Playing

Toronto @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Toronto 32-35; Los Angeles 32-34

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 13-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raptors will be looking to regain their footing.

It was all tied up 49-49 at halftime, but Toronto was not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Toronto fell to the Clippers 108-100. Power forward Pascal Siakam (20 points), small forward Scottie Barnes (20 points), and small forward OG Anunoby (18 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, winning 112-103. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 22 boards. The matchup made it AD's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toronto, who are 33-34 against the spread.

Toronto's defeat took them down to 32-35 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 32-34. Allowing an average of 117.38 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.