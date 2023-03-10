Who's Playing
Toronto @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Toronto 32-35; Los Angeles 32-34
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 13-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raptors will be looking to regain their footing.
It was all tied up 49-49 at halftime, but Toronto was not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Toronto fell to the Clippers 108-100. Power forward Pascal Siakam (20 points), small forward Scottie Barnes (20 points), and small forward OG Anunoby (18 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.
Meanwhile, the Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, winning 112-103. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 22 boards. The matchup made it AD's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toronto, who are 33-34 against the spread.
Toronto's defeat took them down to 32-35 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 32-34. Allowing an average of 117.38 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 07, 2022 - Toronto 126 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 18, 2022 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Toronto 123
- Mar 14, 2022 - Toronto 114 vs. Los Angeles 103
- May 02, 2021 - Toronto 121 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Apr 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Toronto 101
- Aug 01, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 10, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 14, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Nov 04, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Jan 28, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 27, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 01, 2017 - Toronto 123 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Dec 02, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Los Angeles 80
- Dec 07, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. Los Angeles 91