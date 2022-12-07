The Toronto Raptors (12-12) will wrap up their three-game homestand when they face the Los Angeles Lakers (10-13) on Wednesday night. Toronto opened the homestand with a 121-108 win over Orlando before losing to Boston in a 116-110 final on Monday. Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 9 points in the latest Raptors vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.

Raptors vs. Lakers spread: Raptors -9

Raptors vs. Lakers over/under: 230 points

Raptors vs. Lakers money line: Toronto -420, Los Angeles +320

Why the Raptors can cover

Los Angeles is in a rough scheduling spot coming into this game. The Lakers are not only coming off a disappointing performance against Cleveland, but they are also on the fourth game of a six-game road trip and are playing the back end of a back-to-back. Toronto is playing its third straight home game and has had a day off in between every game.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 24.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, scoring at least 23 points in each of his last four games. OG Anunoby is scoring 19.1 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. (16.7) and Fred VanVleet (16.3) are valuable contributors as well. Los Angeles star Anthony Davis had to exit Tuesday's game after just eight minutes because of the flu, so he might be sidelined for this game as well.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles got off to a terrible start this season, going 2-10 through its first 12 games. The Lakers have been much better since then, winning eight of their last 11 games. They were unable to overcome a 43-point performance from Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday, but LeBron James still had 21 points and 17 rebounds.

The Lakers will be hoping that Davis is able to play, as he scored 44 points against Milwaukee on Friday and had 55 points against Washington on Sunday. James is putting up elite numbers as well, averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Los Angeles has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games, including four of its last five road games. While Davis is banged-up for LA, Toronto will be without two rotation players in Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe/foot).

