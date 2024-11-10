The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday for an early-season cross-conference battle. The Lakers are 5-4 on the season and are eighth in the NBA's Western Conference standings, while the Raptors are 2-8 and sit 14th in the East. This will be the second and final regular-season meeting of the season between the two teams, with Los Angeles winning 131-125 on Nov. 1. However, Toronto covered the spread as 9-point home underdogs.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The latest Lakers vs. Raptors odds list Los Angeles as the 10.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Raptors spread: Los Angeles -10.5

Lakers vs. Raptors over/under: 235.5 points

Lakers vs. Raptors money line: Los Angeles -595, Toronto +432

Lakers vs. Raptors picks:

Lakers vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are coming off a 116-106 win over the 76ers on Friday to bounce back from a stretch where they lost four out of five games. LeBron James had a triple-double with 21 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

D'Angelo Russell moved to the bench with the Lakers electing to shake up the starting lineup and, to his credit, played well. He had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting in 25 minutes of action. Austin Reaves also had 20 points and went 6-for-10 from the 3-point line in the win.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is coming off a hard-fought 105-103 loss to the Clippers and covered the spread for the third time in four games. Ochai Agbaji and Immanuel Quickley both had 21 points in the loss and Jakob Poeltl made major defensive contributions with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Raptors covered against the Lakers earlier this month as 9-point underdogs and are now 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 head-to-head meetings against Los Angeles. RJ Barrett (33) and Grady Dick (31) both reached 30 points in the loss, while Poeltl had 19 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for a big night.

