Watch Now: Stories We've Told: Fred VanVleet and his stepdad's role in his journey at Wichita State ( 4:26 )

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their push toward the playoffs when they collide with the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers (50-14) have the best record in the Western Conference and are coming off a 103-101 victory against the rival Clippers on Thursday, the first night of the NBA's restart. Meanwhile the Raptors (46-18) have the second best record in the Eastern Conference, behind only Milwaukee.

Toronto will be playing its first game after the restart. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorite while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 218.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Lakers odds.

Lakers vs. Raptors spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers vs. Raptors over-under: 218.5 points

Lakers vs. Raptors money line: Lakers -165, Raptors +145

LA: Lakers lead the NBA in field-goal percentage (48.3)

TOR: Raptors rank second in the NBA in defensive efficiency (104.9 points per 100 possessions)

Why the Lakers can cover

Unlike Toronto, LeBron James & Co. have an official game under their belt after the NBA restart. The Lakers came out on fire in Thursday's matchup against the rival Clippers, were forced to rally from behind and eventually won on James' late bucket. The Raptors won't have the benefit of having a game to knock off the rust.

In addition, Anthony Davis dominated Toronto in the first matchup between the teams this season. Davis made 10-of-20 shots, including 2-of-5 on 3-pointers, scored 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots in that game. Davis also played well in Thursday's return to action, scoring a game-high 34 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto already beat the Lakers this season. On Nov. 10, Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 24 points, and Fred VanVleet added 23 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 113-104 win. The Raptors won despite playing without two key players, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka.

In that game Toronto also did a good job on containing James. After he got off to a strong start, the Raptors limited him to four points on 1-for-8 shooting from the field in the second half. According to the NBA's matchup data, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had the most success against James, limiting him to a combined 1-of-8 shooting and four points when matched up with him.

How to make Lakers vs. Raptors picks

