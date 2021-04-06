The Toronto Raptors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amalie Arena. The Raptors are 20-30 overall and 11-12 at home, while Los Angeles is 31-19 overall and 15-8 on the road. The Raptors have won the last 11 games between the teams.

Toronto is favored by one point in the latest Raptors vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 209.5.

Raptors vs. Lakers spread: Raptors -1

Raptors vs. Lakers over-under: 209.5 points

Raptors vs. Lakers money line: Toronto -115, Los Angeles -105

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto topped the Washington Wizards on Monday, 103-101. Gary Trent Jr. made a buzzer-beating game-winner and finished with 16 points. Pascal Siakam (22 points) was the top scorer for Toronto. The Raptors have won consecutive games for the first time since mid-February.

Trent has averaged 16.7 points in five games since being acquired from Portland. Siakam has led the Raptors in scoring in five of the past seven games. He is averaging 22.2 points in his past 10. Fred VanVleet (hip) and Kyle Lowry (foot) are both out on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers were crushed by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 104-86 on the road. The Lakers were down 77-55 at the end of the third quarter. Kyle Kuzma finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. The 86 points scored were a season low.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points on Sunday. The Lakers have lost six of their past nine games. Andre Drummond (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) remain out for Los Angeles.

