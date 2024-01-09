The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Toronto Raptors in an NBA interconference matchup on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 18-19 overall and 12-6 at home, while Toronto is 15-21 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Lakers and Raptors have split their last six meetings over the last three seasons, with the home team winning each contest last year.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Raptors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Lakers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 112-62 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Toronto vs. Los Angeles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Raptors vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Raptors spread: Lakers -5

Lakers vs. Raptors over/under: 236.5 points

Lakers vs. Raptors money line: Lakers: -201, Raptors: +166

TOR: The Raptors are 3-1 against the spread over their last four games as the underdog

LAL: The Lakers are 13-9 ATS with one day off, which is Tuesday's situation after playing on Sunday

Lakers vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors are 3-2 since trading OG Anunoby in a package to the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The two former Knicks have fared well in their new homes, both increasing their scoring totals from where it was in New York to begin the season. Barrett is averaging 21 points and 6.5 rebounds while Quickly is averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 assists over their first four contests with Toronto. Barrett is coming off scoring 37 points on 65% shooting, including knocking down 5 of 8 3-pointers, with six rebounds and six assists in a 133-118 win over the Warriors on Sunday.

Quickley is averaging nine assists over his last two games after scoring 26 points in a 116-111 victory over the Grizzlies on January 3. Power forward Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.8 ppg over five games without Anunoby compared to 22.1 ppg on the season as he's taken on a larger offensive role since the trade. The Lakers are allowing 115.4 ppg over their last five contests, and the Raptors are scoring 126 ppg over their last five games. Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is out on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Lakers

LeBron James (ankle) is questionable and Anthony Davis (ankle) is probable for Los Angeles as the two frequently show up on the injury report but often still play. James has played in 34 of 37 games with Davis playing in 35 contests. The duo control nearly every the Lakers do offensively with Davis averaging 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds and James averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists this year.

The Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 106-103 win over the Clippers on Sunday. Although Toronto has been scoring at a higher rate since trading away Anunoby, its defense has taken a hit. The Raptors are allowing 122.8 ppg over their last five contests compared to 115.7 ppg overall on the season. The Lakers are 2-2 over their last four games at home, and given some reports of locker room issues stemming from L.A. falling to 10th in the Western Conference after winning the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, it hopes Sunday's win over a talented Clippers team in the beginning of a winning run. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lakers vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 112-62 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.