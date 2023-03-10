The Toronto Raptors (32-35) hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (32-34) on Friday, Mar. 10. Los Angeles is 17-15 at home and Toronto is 12-22 on the road. The Raptors are looking to snap a two game losing streak after falling 108-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, while the Lakers are looking to extend their winning streak to three games after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 112-103 on Tuesday. Anthony Davis (foot) is listed as probable for the Lakers.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Toronto is favored by 1 point in the latest Lakers vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225. Before locking in any Raptors vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 61-30 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Raptors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Raptors:

Lakers vs. Raptors spread: Lakers +1

Lakers vs. Raptors over/under: 225 points

Lakers vs. Raptors money line: Los Angeles -110, Toronto -110

Lakers vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers netted a 112-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis did his thing and posted a double-double on 30 points and 22 rebounds. Point guard Dennis Schroder added 17 points and nine assists for the Lakers.

Davis has been outstanding for the Lakers with LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell out of action. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game. Schroder has put together a quality season as well for the Lakers with per game averages of 12.6 points and 4.7 assists.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 49-49 at halftime, but Toronto was not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Raptors took a 108-100 hit to the loss column. The top scorers for Toronto were power forward Pascal Siakam (20 points), small forward Scottie Barnes (20 points), and small forward OG Anunoby (18 points).

The Raptors are playing their fifth consecutive road game on Friday. Allowing an average of 117.4 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. And without LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell on the court, Los Angeles could struggle to contain Siakam (24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists per game) and Barnes (15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game). Point guard Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Raptors.

How to make Raptors vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.