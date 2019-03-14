Lakers vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
Toronto will look to take down a struggling Los Angeles team
The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines in the offseason when they landed LeBron James followed by a host of veteran players. However, the injury bug has derailed the hopes of the Lakers reaching the postseason in LeBron's first year in Los Angeles. Brandon Ingram, dealing with a blood clot, and Lonzo Ball, suffering from a sprained ankle, are both out for the season. The team has also dialed back LeBron's playing time going forward.
The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, are in the exact opposite spot as the Lakers, and will definitely be bound for the postseason next month. Toronto currently sits as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and certainly still has a chance to dethrone the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot. However, the Raptors have lost three of their last five games, including a 126-101 defeat at the hands of the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week.
How to watch Lakers at Raptors
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- TV: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Raptors -9.0
Odds and Analysis
Storylines
Lakers: It's been documented that this season hasn't exactly gone the way James and the Lakers had expected. However, the one thing worth keeping an eye on throughout the remainder of the season is how Kyle Kuzma plays alongside James in the starting lineup. Kuzma has been dealing with an ankle injury, but did suit up for the team's 123-107 win over the Chicago Bulls and scored 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting in that outing.
Raptors: Toronto also made a huge splash this past summer when it traded for All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. It's no surprise that Leonard has been a tremendous addition for the team and as efficient as they could've hoped for. Even in the team's loss to the Cavaliers, he scored 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting. It'll be worth watching if Leonard can rise to the occasion again when Toronto faces an undermanned Lakers squad.
Game prediction, pick
The Lakers are floundering in a big way despite coming off a recent win. Meanwhile, the Raptors are headed in the opposite direction and should have no problem winning this one.
-
