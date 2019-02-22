Lakers vs. Rockets further highlights Scott Foster's issues with James Harden, Chris Paul

Rockets vs. Lakers was a solid Thursday night game that was ultimately marred by questionable officiating. The Lakers came out on top 111-106, but the game prompted the Rockets' James Harden to suggest that Scott Foster should stop officiating Rockets games due to him making it personal in the game.

Indeed, there's palpable animosity between Foster and the Rockets, and although Harden is often criticized for selling calls and acting exasperated when he doesn't get them, the fact that he spoke out is telling. Harden fouled out of the game with about a minute and a half left, so his frustration could have stemmed from that, but it's not just Harden. Chris Paul, who got a quick tech from Foster after disputing a call, said after the game that he's met with the league about Foster, per Rachel Nichols.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the game and emphasize the officiating. They key in on Harden's comments about things being personal, and Bell goes into player relationships with officials. Ultimately, Bell asserts that Foster should be left out of Rockets games, mentioning the Tim Donaghy scandal that rocked the NBA and has recently resurfaced.

