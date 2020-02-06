Lakers vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Lakers vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 32-18; Los Angeles 38-11
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight at Staples Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Rockets and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard.
Houston didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets at home on Tuesday as they won 125-110. It was another big night for Houston's shooting guard James Harden, who almost posted a triple-double on 40 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards. The Beard's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 35 points.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Everything went the Lakers' way against San Antonio as they made off with a 129-102 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10.5 points in the Lakers' favor. Their small forward LeBron James did his thing and shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
The wins brought the Rockets up to 32-18 and Los Angeles to 38-11. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.8. Los Angeles has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48.60% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $185.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 138 vs. Los Angeles 134
- Dec 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 10, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 31, 2017 - Houston 148 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 03, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Houston 139 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 07, 2016 - Houston 134 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 114
- Apr 10, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 17, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 17, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Dec 12, 2015 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 97
