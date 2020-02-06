Lakers vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 32-18; Los Angeles 38-11

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight at Staples Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Rockets and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard.

Houston didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets at home on Tuesday as they won 125-110. It was another big night for Houston's shooting guard James Harden, who almost posted a triple-double on 40 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards. The Beard's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 35 points.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Everything went the Lakers' way against San Antonio as they made off with a 129-102 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10.5 points in the Lakers' favor. Their small forward LeBron James did his thing and shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The wins brought the Rockets up to 32-18 and Los Angeles to 38-11. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.8. Los Angeles has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48.60% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $185.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.