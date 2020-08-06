Watch Now: Is It Time To Be Concerned For The Lakers? ( 2:36 )

Thursday night's action inside the NBA's bubble at Disney World will conclude with a matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are coming off a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in which they managed just 86 points, and fell to 2-2 inside the bubble. With LeBron James out for this game on the second night of a back-to-back, it's going to be tough for them to turn things around.

James Harden and the Rockets are 2-1 in Orlando, but are coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week. With LeBron sitting out this game, it's a good opportunity for Houston to get back to winning ways. They're currently locked in a seeding battle in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6 | 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Lakers -1 | Over/Under: 227.5

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers have already clinched the top spot in the West, but they haven't been super impressive inside the bubble. They're just 2-2 and have really struggled to get going on the offensive end. That doesn't figure to change on Thursday night, as they'll be without LeBron James, who is sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back.

Rockets: The Rockets have started out 2-1 inside the bubble, but after their loss to the Trail Blazers a few nights ago, they've dropped down into sixth place in the West. They're only half a game back of the Jazz for fourth place, however, so there's still plenty of time to move up, and they have a great chance to pick up a much-needed win against the shorthanded Lakers.

Game prediction

The Lakers are still favored by one point, even without LeBron James, which seems odd. Considering his absence, and their recent run of form, we're going to take the Rockets to win this one. They have more to play for and are coming off a loss. Pick: Rockets +1