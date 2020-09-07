The Houston Rockets jumped out to an early series lead against the Lakers, but couldn't follow through in Game 2 as Los Angeles bounced back to even things up at 1-1. Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were huge for the Lakers in Game 2, combining for 62 points and 21 rebounds. That's the type of production the Lakers are going to need from their top two players on a nightly basis if they're going to win Game 3, and ultimately leave Orlando with a championship.

As a team, the Rockets didn't play terribly in Game 2, but Russell Westbrook struggled mightily. He finished with just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting from the floor, and also had seven turnovers. Moving forward, he'll need to figure out a way to be more effective in order to give Houston a solid shot at winning the series. Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's Game 3 between the Lakers and Rockets.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8 | 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 8 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Odds: Lakers -5 | Over/Under: 225

Storylines

Lakers: Los Angeles was able to pull out a win in Game 2, thanks to monster performances from James and Davis, but it didn't get much output from the team's other three starters. JaVale McGee, Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for just 14 points, which just isn't enough. While James and Davis will lead the way, the Lakers can't rely on just those two for offensive production from the first five. Those other players are going to have to step it up. Luckily, the Lakers had three bench players -- Rajon Rondo, Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma -- who scored in double figures, which provided a big boost. In Game 3, though, Frank Vogel is going to want to see more production from starters not named James and Davis.

Rockets: Houston is going to do what it does: Get out in transition and shoot a whole lot of 3s. When those 3-pointers are dropping at a reasonable rate, Houston is very tough to beat, and that's what it will be banking on in Game 3. The main thing for the Rockets is to figure out how to get Westbrook going, because they can't afford for him to have another performance like he did in Game 2.

"Right now, I'm just running around," Westbrook said after Game 2, via ESPN. "I've got to look at film and figure out how to be effective."

Westbrook seemed to settle for a lot of 3s in Game 2 (he went 1-of-7 from deep), and that's not really his game. Look for him to be more aggressive in looking to attack the basket to create for himself and others moving forward.

Prediction

The Lakers were able to pull out a win in Game 2 despite being outscored from long range by 30 points, and despite getting minimal contributions on the offensive end from three of their five starters. In Game 3, they will likely get more production from those ancillary players, which in turn will make things a bit easier for James and Davis. If the Lakers are able to exploit their size advantage, they will win. Pick: Lakers -5