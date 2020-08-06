Watch Now: Is It Time To Be Concerned For The Lakers? ( 2:36 )

The Houston Rockets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena. Los Angeles is 51-16 overall and 24-9 at home, while the Rockets are 42-25 overall and 19-15 on the road. LeBron James (groin) won't be playing in this one and Russell Westbrook is questionable as he deals with a right quad contusion.

The Lakers are 36-30-1 against the spread this season, while the Rockets are 31-35-1. Houston is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 225.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers spread: Rockets -3.5

Rockets vs. Lakers over-under: 225.5 points

Rockets vs. Lakers money line: Houston -165, Los Angeles +145

What you need to know about the Rockets

It was a hard-fought game, but Houston had to settle for a 110-102 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Power forward Robert Covington had a tough game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Rockets are now 2-1 in the NBA bubble, but James Harden has struggled from the floor since scoring 49 points in an overtime win over the Mavericks on July 31. Harden is 12-for-31 in the two games since and has hit just 6-of-20 from the 3-point line. With Westbrook potentially out, Houston will need Harden to find his shooting stroke early.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played on Wednesday, losing 105-86. LeBron James (19 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles. With James out, the Los Angeles offense will run through Anthony Davis. He's had two 30-point games since play began in the bubble, but he's also had two games where he's failed to reach 15 points.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston comes into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.4. Los Angeles has displayed some offensive firepower of its own as it ranks first in the league when it comes to field-goal percentage, hitting 48 percent on the season.

