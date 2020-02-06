Lakers vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

It's a showdown of superstars when the Los Angeles Lakers (38-11) host the Houston Rockets (32-18) on Thursday night in a Western Conference rematch. The Lakers cruised to a 124-115 victory in Houston last month, the third loss in a season-worst four-game losing skid for the Rockets. Houston has James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and the Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so the complementary pieces could be the difference.

The Rockets traded center Clint Capela on Tuesday, indicating they will go with a smaller lineup and try to run Los Angeles off the floor. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 234.5. Before considering any Rockets vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Los Angeles -6.5

Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 234.5

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Los Angeles -273, Houston +200

HOU: In the past three games, they have forced 57 turnovers while committing 20.

LAL: Dwight Howard is second in the league, shooting 78.9 percent in the restricted area.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is 18-11-1 against the spread in conference games this season, and James and Davis are one of the league's most formidable duos on both ends of the court. James leads the league in assists at 10.7, Davis blocks 2.4 shots, and they combine for more than 51 points, nearly 17 rebounds and just shy of three steals. The Lakers are tied for sixth in scoring defense, allowing 106.8 points per game.

The Lakers, who are 20-16-1 against the spread after a win, defeated the Spurs by 27 points Tuesday, with James scoring 36, including five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Kyle Kuzma, who has been the subject of trade rumors, is the third option, averaging 13.1 points. Danny Green is the team's other main threat from 3-point range, making 37.2 percent of his tries, and plays strong defense.

Why the Rockets can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Rockets spread. The Rockets are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 meetings in Los Angeles. Harden gives any team a chance, and he is the league's leading scorer at 35.8 points per game. He has scored 40 in the past two games, and he hits 36 percent of his threes. The 6-foot-5 guard is nearly unstoppable, and he also averages 7.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Westbrook scores 26.4 points and averages eight rebounds and 7.4 assists.

P.J. Tucker combines with Danuel House for 18 points and 11.6 rebounds at forward for the Rockets, who are 5-3 against the spread in their last eight. Guards Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore also score in double figures for the Rockets.

