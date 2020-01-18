Lakers vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from projection model on 28-16 roll
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Rockets matchup 10,000 times.
Two of the elite teams in the Western Conference will match up on Saturday evening when the Houston Rockets (26-14) host the Los Angeles Lakers (33-18). LeBron James leads the way for the Lakers, with James Harden keying things for Houston. On the injury front, there is uncertainty about the status of Anthony Davis, listed as questionable (glute), and Rajon Rondo (finger) is also uncertain to play for Los Angeles. The Rockets will be operating without Austin Rivers (thumb), weakening the team's backcourt depth.
Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Sportsbooks list the Rockets as two-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Rockets vs. Lakers:
- Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -2
- Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 234.5 points
- Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -131, Lakers +106
- LAL: The Lakers have covered the spread in four of the last five games
- HOU: The Rockets are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games
Why the Lakers can cover
The model knows that the Lakers are terrifyingly strong on both ends of the floor. Los Angeles is a top-three offensive rebounding team and, against a below-average defensive rebounding squad in Houston, that could be a point of emphasis even if Davis is not available to play.
The Lakers are near-elite at creating havoc defensively and, even with Houston being pretty solid at avoiding giveaways, Los Angeles should be able to create advantages. The Lakers also have a fantastic shot profile on both ends, creating quality looks on the offensive end and forcing opponents into shots that are far less optimal on the other side. Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Rockets spread.
Why the Rockets can cover
The model also has considered that, with Harden in the middle of it all, the Rockets are a spectacular offensive team. The former MVP is averaging 37.2 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season, and Harden is converting 37 percent of his 3-point attempts. Harden's presence allows the Rockets to be top five in overall offensive efficiency and elite at creating free-throw attempts.
Houston is fairly average defensively but, in this matchup, there are a few areas where the Rockets should be able to flourish. The Rockets avoid fouls, keeping the Lakers off the free-throw line, and Houston should be able to create some turnovers against a Los Angeles squad that is not always secure with the ball.
How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value.
So who wins Lakers vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
-
