The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference battle on Sunday evening. The Lakers and Rockets faced off in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, with the Lakers winning the series and advancing on the way to the league title. Los Angeles is off to a 7-3 start in 2020-21, with Houston stumbling out of the gate and entering with a 3-4 record. LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (adductor) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Lakers, with Ben McLemore (ankle) also questionable for the Rockets. Danuel House (back) is out for Houston.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Houston. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as three-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 224.5 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Lakers -150, Rockets +130

LAL: The Lakers are 2-2 against the spread in road games this season

HOU: The Rockets are 2-2 against the spread in home games this season

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are tremendous defensively, allowing only 1.06 points per possession after dominating on the way to the 2020 title. Los Angeles is No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (76.8 percent), and the Lakers also lead the league in free throw rate allowed, which is key against the Rockets. Los Angeles is a top-10 team in transition defense, giving up only 13.2 fast break points per game, and the Lakers rank near the top of the NBA in blocked shots (6.0 per game) and three-point shooting allowed (35.3 percent).

Offensively, the Lakers are currently No. 3 in the NBA in both overall efficiency (113.7 points per 100 possessions) and effective field goal percentage (56.1 percent). Los Angeles also has the personnel to generate second-chance points with top-tier offensive rebounding, and the Lakers have the size edge against Houston.

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets are known for their explosive offense, and that is the case to this point in 2020-21. James Harden leads the way with 27.0 points and 11.3 assists per game, with Christian Wood adding 23.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest. Overall, Houston is scoring almost 1.13 points per possession, a top-six mark in the NBA, and the Rockets rank in the top five in both effective field goal percentage and free throw rate.

The Rockets also take care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 14.1 percent of possessions. Considering the Lakers are a bottom-tier team in turnover creation rate (12.4 percent), Houston should be able to hold onto the ball effectively. That possession maximization, coupled with elite shooting efficiency, paves the way to sustainably efficient offense.

