The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Tuesday evening. The Lakers defeated the Rockets on Sunday evening by an 18-point margin in the first of a back-to-back set. Los Angeles is 8-3 overall this season with six wins in its last seven games. Houston is just 3-5, but the Rockets are 3-2 in their home venue so far in 2020-21. John Wall (migraine) and Eric Gordon (leg) are questionable for Houston, with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (adductor) listed as questionable for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Houston. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 5.5-point road favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Rockets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and betting trends for Rockets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Lakers -230; Rockets +183

LAL: The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

HOU: The Rockets are 3-5 against the spread this season

Latest Odds: Houston Rockets +5.5 Bet Now

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are the reigning NBA champions and they are playing at a high level to begin the 2020-21 season. Los Angeles currently rates as a top-five unit on both sides of the floor, scoring 113.6 points per 100 possessions offensively and giving up only 105.5 points per 100 possessions defensively. The Lakers are one of the best shooting teams in the league, posting an effective field goal percentage of 56.1 percent, and Los Angeles is also above-average on the offensive glass.

Defensively, the Lakers are an elite rebounding team, pulling down 76.2 percent of missed shots by their opponents, and Los Angeles leads the NBA in free throw rate allowed. Frank Vogel's team is also a top-five group in shooting efficiency and blocked shots, with a defense well-suited to slowing down the high-powered Rockets.

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets boast three players averaging at least 20 points per game, headlined by James Harden. Harden is one of the NBA's most gifted offensive initiators, and he keys an above-average group overall, scoring nearly 1.11 points per possession. The Rockets are a top-10 team in true shooting percentage (58.8 percent), and they benefit greatly from a top-five rate in free throw generation.

Defensively, Houston is very strong in limiting the shooting efficiency of its opponents, yielding an effective field goal shooting mark of 52.6 percent. The Rockets also lead the NBA in blocked shots per game (7.0), and Houston could benefit from a Lakers team that is turning the ball over at a sky-high rate of 15.3 percent of possessions.

How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks

SportsLine's model is projecting 211 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.