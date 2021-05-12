The Houston Rockets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 39-30 overall and 20-15 at home, while the Rockets are 16-53 overall and 8-26 on the road. The Lakers have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Los Angeles is favored by 11-points in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -11

Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 222.5 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Los Angeles -800, Houston +550



What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers scored an important 101-99 overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday. Talen Horton-Tucker's 3-pointer with 20.3 seconds left in overtime proved to be the winning basket. Los Angeles is the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining. The Lakers are one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks, who are tied for the fifth seed.

Andre Drummond posted a double-double with 18 rebounds and 16 points on Tuesday. LeBron James, who has missed 25 of the last 27 games because of ankle issues, is expected to play on Wednesday. Anthony Davis (groin) will be a game-time decision. Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston's latest loss came against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, 140-129. Portland scored a franchise record 50 points in the first quarter. Kelly Olynyk had 21 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, while Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points in addition to nine boards. The Rockets have lost six consecutive games and 43 of 48 overall.

Christian Wood (ankle) and Danuel House Jr. (ankle) are questionable for Wednesday's game. Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) is out. The Rockets are headed for their worst finish since 1983 as a Houston franchise.

