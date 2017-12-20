Lakers vs. Rockets odds: Picks from expert who's 16-5 on L.A., Houston games

The last time the Houston Rockets lost a game was Nov. 14 at Toronto. The last time they lost in the USA was the night before Halloween. The Los Angeles Lakers get their shot at ending the Rockets' dominant streak in a Wednesday night showdown on national television (8 p.m. ET, NBA TV).



Houston is favored by 14 points. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 225.



Houston has won 14 in a row and is 25-4, the best record in the NBA. Unfortunately for the rest of the league, it appears they're actually getting better as the streak goes on. James Harden leads the NBA in scoring at 31.5 points per game, but over the Rockets' last five games, Harden has led the team in scoring just once.



Calling the offseason trade for Paul a success thus far would be a gross understatement. Houston has yet to lose in the 15 games Paul has played.



The Lakers, meanwhile, were 8-10 and a nice surprise in the Western Conference. But they've since lost nine of their last 11.



Wednesday's game will be the eighth road game out of nine in an 11-game stretch. But as the losses mount, the Lakers are competing, falling in the last week to New York 113-109, Cleveland 121-112 and to Golden State 116-114 in overtime on Monday. They're not getting blown out.



Six players average in double figures for L.A., led by Kyle Kuzma (16.6) and Brandon Ingram (16.3). Two additional players are at 8.8 or higher.



Lakers center Brook Lopez (12.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), who has started all 28 games so far, will miss the next three weeks after injuring his ankle Monday.



