The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets on Friday night in a game that projects to have significant implications on the Western Conference playoff picture. The Lakers currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles is looking to build off its 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Rockets have locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and may opt to rest some of their key players. Houston lost 134-117 to the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9. LeBron James (groin) is probable for the Lakers, while Alperen Sengun (personal), Fred VanVleet (ankle), and Jabari Smith Jr. (groin) are all questionable for Houston.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -9.5

Lakers vs. Rockets over/under: 225.5 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Los Angeles -475, Houston +365

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers can move one step closer to locking up the No. 3 seed in the West with a win on Friday. Los Angeles was dominant on the defensive end in its last outing, holding the Dallas Mavericks to 97 points on Wednesday night. For the season, the Lakers are 44-36 against the spread overall and 26-14 against the spread in home games.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are proving to be a dominant pairing for the Lakers. James, who is probable for Friday's game, is averaging 24.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. Doncic is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game since being traded to the Lakers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets are coming off a blowout loss on Wednesday, but this is a team that is squarely focused on the upcoming NBA Playoffs. The Rockets have locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and have one of the deepest rosters in the entire league. For the season, Houston is 43-37 against the spread overall and 22-18 against the spread in road games.

Houston is one of the top defensive teams in the NBA, allowing an average of 109.2 points per game this season. Jalen Green has developed into one of the top young guards in the league for the Rockets. He enters Friday averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

