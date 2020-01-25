Lakers vs. Sixers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from computer model on 32-16 run

LeBron James and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers look to stay red hot when they take on Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The Lakers (36-9), who are first in the Western Conference, have won two in a row and 12 of 14, while the 76ers (29-17), who are sixth in the Eastern Conference, have won four of five.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 218. Before making any 76ers vs. Lakers picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. 76ers over-under: 218 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Lakers -179, 76ers +155

LAL: Rank first in the NBA in field-goal percentage at 48.4

PHI: The 76ers are 6-4 in January

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have the second-best record in the league and are all but assured their first winning record since 2012-13. Los Angeles is 7-3 in its last 10 visits to Philadelphia and, with a 20-4 mark, has the league's best road record. The Lakers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight up win of more than 10 points.

Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles in scoring at 26.3 points and in rebounds at 9.2 per game. He is also averaging 3.2 assists. Davis has scored in double figures in all but two games this season, scoring a season-high 50 points in a Dec. 8 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 11 career games against the 76ers, Davis averages 21.9 points and 9.8 rebounds. The Sixers won't have Joel Embiid (finger) in this matchup.

Why the 76ers can cover

But that doesn't guarantee Los Angeles of covering the Lakers vs. Sixers spread. The 76ers are nearly automatic at home, winning 20 of 22 at Wells Fargo Center this season, including six in a row. Philadelphia, looking for its third straight winning season, has won four of the last five games in the series, including a season sweep over the Lakers last year. In the last meeting at Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers beat the Lakers 143-120 on Feb. 10, 2019.

Ready to step in and fill the scoring void for Embiid will be forward Tobias Harris, who is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Harris has reached double figures in 10 straight games, including a 34-point performance against Brooklyn on Jan. 15. In 15 career games against the Lakers, Harris is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.

How to make Lakers vs. Sixers picks

