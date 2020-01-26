Lakers vs. Sixers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from projection model on 32-16 run

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to equal last year's win total when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an interconference matchup on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Lakers (36-9), who finished 10th in the West last year at 37-45, have won 10 of 12 in January, while the 76ers (29-17), who finished third in the East at 51-31 in 2018-19, are 8-7 against Western Conference teams this year and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Tip-off is schedule for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 13-5 against Eastern Conference foes. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 218.

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. 76ers over-under: 218 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Lakers -206, 76ers +172

LAL: Rank first in the NBA in field-goal percentage at 48.4

PHI: The 76ers are 6-4 in January

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are 3-1 on their current five-game road trip, which concludes at Philadelphia. Statistically, Los Angeles has the edge in a number of categories, including points scored (114 to 108), field goal percentage (48.4 to 46.6), 3-point percentage (36.3 to 35.4), steals (385 to 382) and blocked shots (327 to 265). The Lakers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Offensively, LeBron James continues to put up MVP-type numbers, averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.8 assists. James has scored 30 or more points in four of the last eight games, including 35 at Dallas on Jan. 10. In 49 career games against Philadelphia, James is averaging 27.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Why the 76ers can cover

But that doesn't guarantee Los Angeles will cover the Lakers vs. Sixers spread. The 76ers are nearly automatic at home, winning 20 of 22 at Wells Fargo Center this season, including six in a row. Philadelphia, looking for its third straight winning season, has won four of the last five games in the series, including a season sweep over the Lakers last year. In the last meeting at the Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers beat the Lakers 143-120 on Feb. 10, 2019.

Ready to step in and fill the scoring void for Joel Embiid (finger) will be forward Tobias Harris, who is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Harris has reached double figures in 10 straight games, including a 34-point performance against Brooklyn on Jan. 15. In 15 career games against the Lakers, Harris is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.

How to make Lakers vs. Sixers picks

