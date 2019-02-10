Lakers vs. Sixers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers have been nearly unstoppable at home and will look to continue that trend on Sunday when they battle the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sixers (35-20) are 22-6 at Wells Fargo Center and have the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers (28-27) also have playoff aspirations and are 10th in the West, 1.5 games behind the Clippers, who own the No. 8 spot. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Sixers have won three of the past four games in the series, including a 121-105 result last month in Los Angeles. The 76ers are 7-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. 76ers odds, with the over-under for total points scored is 234.

The model knows 76ers have won five of their past eight, including a victory against Denver on Friday night that ended a two-game skid. They also have won seven of their past 10 home games. Philadelphia has had no trouble scoring, notching 115 points per game, fourth-best in the NBA. Joel Embiid continues to lead the way, averaging 27.2 points and 13.5 rebounds. In seven of the past 10 games, Embiid has surpassed his scoring average, and in a loss to Toronto on Tuesday, he scored 37.

The 76ers can be deadly from 3-point range, hitting 36 percent from long range, eighth best in the league. Philadelphia is also eighth in field-goal percentage at 47.2.



Although the 76ers have played well at home lately, it doesn't guarantee they'll cover the spread.

Los Angeles has had the 76ers' number, winning nine of the past 11 games played in Philadelphia. Unlike the last meeting, won by the Sixers in Los Angeles two weeks ago, the Lakers will have a healthy LeBron James.

James, who missed five weeks with a groin strain, averages 27 points and for the first time since returning, hit his average Thursday with 28 points in a last-second victory at Boston.

The Lakers have split their past eight road games and are 11-7 against teams that have a winning percentage above .550. And now Los Angeles will have reinforcements with the addition of sharpshooters Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala, who were added at the trading deadline. Both are expected to make their Lakers debuts.

