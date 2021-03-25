The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers meet Thursday evening in a matchup of contenders dealing with some key injuries. Philadelphia enters with the best record in the East at 31-13, including a solid 12-9 mark away from home. Los Angeles is 28-16 this season, though the Lakers have lost three games in a row. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) are out for Los Angeles, with Joel Embiid (knee) out for Philadelphia.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 4.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 211.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Lakers odds.

76ers vs. Lakers spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers vs. Lakers over-under: 211.5 points

76ers vs. Lakers money line: 76ers -190, Lakers +170

PHI: The 76ers are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the 76ers can cover

Despite the absence of Embiid, Philadelphia has a few high-level players to lean on. Ben Simmons is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and the talented forward is averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest. Tobias Harris is also enjoying a fantastic season, shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from 3-point range while averaging 20.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

That tandem should prop up the 76ers' offense, and Philadelphia is a top-five defensive team in the league. From there, the Lakers are struggling mightily without James this season, scoring only 103.5 points per 100 possessions. That would be the NBA's worst offensive mark, and Los Angeles is 0-3 when James is absent this season. The Lakers also turn the ball over on 14.9 percent of possessions as a team, and that could fuel Philadelphia's offense in transition.

Why the Lakers can cover

Frank Vogel's team can lean on its defense to remain competitive, even with a short-handed roster. The Lakers lead the NBA in defensive rating, allowing only 106.4 points per 100 possessions, and Los Angeles ranks in the top five of the league in shooting efficiency allowed. Opponents are shooting just 51.7 percent on 2-point attempts and 35.1 percent on 3-point attempts against the Lakers, No. 6 in both categories, and Los Angeles is No. 3 in the league in blocked shots (5.8 per game).

The Lakers protect the defensive glass, grabbing 74.9 percent of available rebounds, and Los Angeles is also a top-eight team in free throw prevention. Philadelphia also struggles mightily with ball security, turning the ball over on 15.0 percent of offensive possessions. On the offensive side, the Lakers aren't terribly dynamic, but they do have some strengths. Los Angeles is a top-five team in creating free throws and No. 7 overall in 2-point shooting (55.1 percent).

How to make 76ers vs. Lakers picks

