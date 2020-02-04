Lakers vs. Spurs odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

The San Antonio Spurs finish off a back-to-back road swing through Los Angeles on Tuesday when they take on LeBron James and the host Lakers at Staples Center. The Spurs (22-26), who are 10th in the Western Conference standings and fourth in the Southwest Division, are 8-15 on the road, while the Lakers (37-11), who lead the Western Conference, have the second-best record in the league behind the Milwaukee Bucks (42-7).

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has dominated Western Conference foes, going 24-5 against them. Los Angeles is a 12-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 229.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -12

Lakers vs. Spurs over-under: 229 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Spurs +600, Lakers -897

SAS: Eighth in the league in points per game at 113.6

LAL: First in the NBA in field-goal percentage at 48.4

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have already won the season series, taking two games at San Antonio in November, including a 114-104 triumph on Nov. 25 in their last meeting. Los Angeles is on pace to have its best season since going 65-17 in 2008-09. The Lakers have been on a roll, winning 13 of their past 17 games. They snapped a two-game skid with a 129-113 win at Sacramento on Saturday.

Offensively, Los Angeles is led by Anthony Davis, who is averaging 26.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Davis is averaging 29.7 points over the past three games, including a 37-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. In 26 career games against San Antonio, Davis is averaging 20.9 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Why the Spurs can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Spurs spread. That's because San Antonio leads the all-time series 89-84. The Spurs have embarked on their 18th annual rodeo road trip and will log 6,751 travel miles as they play eight games over 23 days before returning home. Instead of folding, the Spurs have embraced it and have compiled a 97-50 (.660) rodeo road trip record with a point differential for all years at plus-463.

DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the Spurs' offense at 23.1 points per game. He surpassed 16,000 career points when he scored a season-high 38 on Jan. 29. Only six players have reached that plateau since DeRozan was drafted in 2009. He also went over 1,000 points for the season in that game as he posted his highest scoring output in a Spurs uniform.

