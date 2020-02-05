Lakers vs. Spurs odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from dialed-in model on 34-18 run

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to continue their recent dominance over the San Antonio Spurs when they meet in a key NBA matchup on Tuesday. The Spurs (22-26) have had 22 straight winning seasons and playoff appearances, while the Lakers (37-11), who have missed the postseason in six consecutive years, are looking to end their longest playoff drought in franchise history. The game is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET from L.A.

The Lakers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Lakers odds after the spread opened at 12, while the over-under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -11.5

Lakers vs. Spurs over-under: 227.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Spurs +543, Lakers -787

SAS: Eighth in the league in points per game at 113.6

LAL: First in the NBA in field-goal percentage at 48.4

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has posted a 49-36 home record against San Antonio through the years. Defensively, the Lakers are among the league's best in a number of categories, including first in blocked shots (343) and blocks per game (7.2), third in steals (8.5) and fifth in field goal percentage allowed (.443). The Lakers logged 20 blocks against Detroit on Jan. 5, the second-highest total in franchise history and the most since the Toronto Raptors did so on Nov. 7, 2001.

Forward LeBron James, be the Western Conference captain at the upcoming 2020 NBA All-Star Game, is among the Lakers' offensive leaders, averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists. James posted a triple-double in the first meeting with the Spurs on Nov. 3 with 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He added 33 points and 14 assists in the second meeting on Nov. 25.

Why the Spurs can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Spurs spread. That's because San Antonio leads the all-time series 89-84. The Spurs have embarked on their 18th annual rodeo road trip and will log 6,751 travel miles as they play eight games over 23 days before returning home. Instead of folding, the Spurs have embraced it and have compiled a 97-50 (.660) rodeo road trip record with a point differential for all years at plus-463.

DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the Spurs' offense at 23.1 points per game. He surpassed 16,000 career points when he scored a season-high 38 on Jan. 29. Only six players have reached that plateau since DeRozan was drafted in 2009. He also went over 1,000 points for the season in that game as he posted his highest scoring output in a Spurs uniform.

