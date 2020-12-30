The Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs for a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday evening. The Lakers are 2-2 on the season, though the team suffered a home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their last outing. The Spurs are 2-1 with a 1-0 record in their home building so far this season. On the injury front, LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Lakers, and Alex Caruso (protocols) is out. Derrick White (toe) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee) will not play for San Antonio.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as five-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -5

Lakers vs. Spurs over-under: 229.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Lakers -200, Spurs +175

LAL: The Lakers are 2-2 against the spread this season

SAS: The Spurs have covered the spread in all three games in 2020-21

Why the Lakers can cover



The injury status of James is noteworthy, but the Lakers have the talent to take care of business even if he can't play. Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world on both ends of the floor, and the Lakers are receiving substantial contributions from newcomers Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell. In 2019-20, the Lakers were an uber-elite defensive team on the way to the championship, giving up fewer than 1.07 points per possession and forcing a turnover on 15.8 percent of possessions.

So far this season, Los Angeles has been better on offense, scoring 119.5 points per 100 possessions and posting a 60.2 percent effective field goal shooting mark to lead the NBA. Against a Spurs that is a bottom-10 group on the offensive glass and generating free throws, the Lakers should generate stops and fuel their potent offense.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is playing well in the early going, with top-12 units in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The Spurs have been elite on the defensive glass, snatching 79.3 percent of available rebounds after their opponents miss, and the Spurs are also holding the opposition to 50.9 percent effective field goal shooting. Gregg Popovich's team is also defending without fouling, maintaining a top-five mark in free throw rate allowed, and that is key in creating overall defensive effectiveness.

On the offensive side, the Spurs are a top-10 team in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.5 percent of possessions. The Lakers are losing the turnover battle on both ends this season, turning the ball over on 16.6 percent of possessions and creating a turnover on only 13.0 percent of possessions, and that could play into San Antonio's hands in this matchup.

