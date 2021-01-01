The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs face off on New Year's Day in a rematch of a contest held just 48 hours earlier. The Lakers prevailed by a 14-point margin in San Antonio on Wednesday, improving to 3-2 on the season. The Spurs are 2-2 so far this season, including a 1-1 record at home. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Los Angeles, and Alex Caruso (protocols) is out. LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is listed as questionable for San Antonio, and Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee) is out.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in San Antonio. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as 5.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231 in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds. Before you make any Spurs vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Spurs. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Spurs vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers vs. Spurs over-under: 231 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Lakers -220, Spurs +190

LAL: The Lakers are 3-1 against the spread against non-division opponents this season

SAS: The Spurs are 3-1 against the spread in 2020-21

Latest Odds: San Antonio Spurs +5.5 Bet Now

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers are very strong on both ends of the floor, including a top-three offense so far in 2020-21. Los Angeles is scoring almost 1.19 points per possession, and the Lakers lead the league in effective field goal percentage at 60.8 percent. Defensively, Los Angeles was elite last season on the way to the title, and the Lakers are a top-10 group through five games. Opponents are posting only a 52.4 percent effective field goal shooting mark against the Lakers, and Los Angeles has the edge on the defensive glass.

The Lakers are rebounding 77.5 percent of their opponent's missed shots, and the Spurs are below-average in offensive rebound rate at only 22.4 percent. Los Angeles is also a top-10 team in free throw rate allowed, with San Antonio rating as below average in shooting efficiency and free throw creation so far in 2020-21.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs are a balanced offensive team, though San Antonio does have a couple of standout performers. DeMar DeRozan is hot to begin the season, averaging 21.5 points, 8.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Dejounte Murray is also producing at a high level, putting up 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are elite on the glass, grabbing 79.7 percent of available rebounds, and San Antonio is also a top-five team in both free throw rate allowed and blocked shots (6.3 per game). The Spurs can also benefit from the Lakers struggling in the turnover battle, as Los Angeles is committing a turnover on 16.7 percent of offensive possessions and forcing a turnover on only 12.7 percent of defensive possessions through five games this season.

