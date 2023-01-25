The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second leg of a back-to-back when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Los Angeles had won two straight games before getting crushed by the Clippers in a 133-115 final on Tuesday. San Antonio has lost seven of its last eight games, falling to Portland in a 147-127 decision on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 243.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -7

Lakers vs. Spurs over/under: 243 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Los Angeles -278, San Antonio +222

Why the Lakers can cover

San Antonio has been among the worst teams in the NBA this season, and it has lost seven of its last eight games coming into this contest. The Spurs have given up at least 130 points in five straight losses, including a 147-127 setback against Portland on Monday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles acquired forward Rui Hachimura from Washington on Monday, and he is expected to make his debut on Wednesday.

He is coming off a career-best 30-point showing against Orlando on Saturday and has been a double-digit scorer this season, so he should provide a big boost for the Lakers. Star forward Anthony Davis has been sidelined for the past 20 games, but he is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday. The Lakers have been undervalued of late, covering the spread at a 9-3-1 clip in their last 13 games.

Why the Spurs can cover

While San Antonio's defense has struggled lately, its offense has started to round into form. The Spurs poured in 126 points against the Clippers last Friday before scoring 127 points at Portland on Monday. They also recorded a 106-98 upset win against Brooklyn last Tuesday, so they have proven that they can be competitive.

Small forward Keldon Johnson scored 20 points against Portland on Monday, as the Spurs had eight players finish in double figures. Johnson is averaging a team-best 21.5 points per game, while big man Jakob Poeltl is grabbing a team-high 9.2 rebounds. San Antonio has been cashing tickets for its backers as well, covering the spread in seven of its last 10 games.

