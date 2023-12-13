The Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference tilt on Wednesday. Los Angeles, coming off a Tuesday night los to the Mavericks, is 14-10 overall and 4-8 on the road this season. San Antonio is aiming to stop a 17-game losing streak, and the Spurs are 1-10 in home games at Frost Bank Center. The injury report for the Lakers is to be determined on the second night of a back-to-back, though Jarred Vanderbilt (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) missed Tuesday's game for Los Angeles. Charles Bassey (knee) is out for San Antonio.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -2.5

Lakers vs. Spurs over/under: 227.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Lakers -141, Spurs +120

LAL: The Lakers are 0-4 against the spread with no rest this season

SA: The Spurs are 4-7 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are capable of dominance on the defensive end. Los Angeles led the NBA In-Season Tournament in defensive rating (102.4), and the Lakers held opponents to 40.0% shooting and 31.7% from 3-point range in tournament games. Los Angeles is also firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive efficiency for the full season, giving up fewer than 1.11 points per possession. The Lakers lead the league in free throw prevention, yielding fewer than 19 free throw attempts per game, and Los Angeles is in the top 10 of the league in opponent field goal percentage, opponent 2-point percentage and defensive rebound rate.

Los Angeles also has advantages against a scuffling San Antonio offense. The Spurs are last in the league in offensive efficiency, scoring only 105.9 points per 100 possessions. San Antonio is also last in free throw creation, averaging 18.9 attempts per game, and the Spurs have bottom-five marks in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and turnover avoidance.

Why the Spurs can cover

Victor Wembanyama keys the Spurs, and the No. 1 overall pick is starring in his first NBA season. Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points per game, leading San Antonio, and he is in the top 10 of the NBA with 10.6 rebounds per contest. Wembanyama is also one of the league's top rim protectors, averaging 2.8 blocked shots per game, and he is excelling with 19.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game over the last seven contests. San Antonio is in the top five of the NBA in averaging 28.8 assists per game, and the Spurs have the fewest shots blocked (3.7 per game) of any team in the league.

The Lakers are also giving up more than 16 second-chance points per game, and Los Angeles is in the bottom third of the league in fast break points allowed. On the other end, the Lakers are dead-last in the NBA in second-chance points, with bottom-five marks in 3-pointers per game, 3-point accuracy, and offensive rebound rate. The Lakers are also committing nearly 15 turnovers per game.

How to make Lakers vs. Spurs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 239 combined points.

