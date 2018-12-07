Lakers vs. Spurs rematch odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line

It's barely December, and this is already the fourth and final matchup of the season for the Lakers and Spurs. The Lakers won the most recent one, 121-113, on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Spurs won the first two meetings. Right now, these are two teams going in different directions -- the Lakers up, and the Spurs down.

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Lakers at Spurs.

Lakers vs. Spurs game info

Date: Friday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio



AT&T Center, San Antonio Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Lakers vs. Spurs ATS odds, pick

Line: Pick, via Westgate Superbook



Pick, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: LeBron James is really figuring out when to take games over, and he's doing it more often. Even on the road, the Lakers are just a better team right now, even with Brandon Ingram sidelined with an ankle sprain.



Lakers vs. Spurs O/U line, pick

Line: 224 total points, via Westgate Superbook



224 total points, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: Two of the three matchups have gone over this number. The first matchup was a 143-142 OT shootout. Last Wednesday's game went over this number as well. It's not like Vegas isn't aware of these numbers, and the line is going to lean higher because of it. Brandon Ingram is out. Also, here's something interesting: The Lakers are the third-best defensive team in the league since Tyson Chandler arrived. All that considered ...

Lakers vs. Spurs money line odds, pick