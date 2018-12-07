Lakers vs. Spurs rematch odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line

The Lakers took out the Spurs at home on Wednesday. Now the scene shifts to San Antonio

It's barely December, and this is already the fourth and final matchup of the season for the Lakers and Spurs. The Lakers won the most recent one, 121-113, on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Spurs won the first two meetings. Right now, these are two teams going in different directions -- the Lakers up, and the Spurs down. 

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Lakers at Spurs. 

Lakers vs. Spurs game info

Should LeBron James or DeMar DeRozan be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.

Lakers vs. Spurs ATS odds, pick

  • Line: Pick, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: LeBron James is really figuring out when to take games over, and he's doing it more often. Even on the road, the Lakers are just a better team right now, even with Brandon Ingram sidelined with an ankle sprain. 
  • Pick: Lakers

Lakers vs. Spurs O/U line, pick

  • Line: 224 total points, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: Two of the three matchups have gone over this number. The first matchup was a 143-142 OT shootout. Last Wednesday's game went over this number as well. It's not like Vegas isn't aware of these numbers, and the line is going to lean higher because of it. Brandon Ingram is out. Also, here's something interesting: The Lakers are the third-best defensive team in the league since Tyson Chandler arrived. All that considered ... 
  • Pick: Under

Lakers vs. Spurs money line odds, pick 

  • Odds: Lakers -110, Spurs -110, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: The Lakers are a better team, even without Ingram, who frankly hasn't been that good. Same odds to a better team? Sure. 
  • Pick: Lakers
Our Latest Stories