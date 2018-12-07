Lakers vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Los Angeles Lakers certainly got all that they could handle in their meeting with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Despite losing forward Brandon Ingram to a sprained ankle in the opening quarter, the Lakers were still able to ride the hot hand of LeBron James, who scored 42 points in a 121-113 victory. Kyle Kuzma also helped carry the scoring load as he chipped in 22 points for Los Angeles.

The Spurs were led by DeMar DeRozan (32 points), Rudy Gay (31 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (21 points). However, no other San Antonio player finished in double figures and the Spurs shot under 45 percent from the field when it was all said and done. It also didn't help that the Spurs connected on just 7 of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

Storylines

Lakers: Los Angeles will be without Ingram for at least the next two games after he sprained his ankle when he came down awkwardly on Wednesday. Second-year guard Josh Hart drew the start in the second half of Wednesday's contest, so there's a good chance that head coach Luke Walton elects to roll with Hart once again. Now the Lakers find themselves without the likes of Ingram and Rajon Rondo, which means that depth could be an issue. Look for James to shoulder the scoring and play a few more minutes in this contest.

Spurs: San Antonio has been led by DeRozan over the past couple of games. The former first-round pick scored 36 points in Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers then followed it up with the 32-point showing against the Lakers. When the combination of DeRozan and Aldridge thrive, San Antonio has a ton of success on both ends of the court. The Spurs will certainly want some revenge for dropping a narrow contest to the Lakers just two days ago.

Game prediction, pick

The two teams really went toe-to-toe in the first meeting on Wednesday and the Lakers came out with the narrow victory. It certainly is likely that it'll be another close matchup, but the Spurs pull this one out at home.