Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 1-2; Los Angeles 2-1

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff contest at Staples Center at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Los Angeles is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' game this past Thursday. The Lakers had enough points to win and then some against Phoenix, taking their matchup 109-95. Power forward Anthony Davis was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, dropping a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Toronto Raptors May 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-114. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $225.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.