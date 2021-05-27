Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 1-1; Los Angeles 1-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff game at Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Thursday. Los Angeles is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Lakers are hoping for another win. They came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 109-102 on Tuesday. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis was on fire, dropping a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds along with seven dimes.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Toronto Raptors May 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-114. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $199.90
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.
- May 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 102
- May 23, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Los Angeles 90
- May 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 21, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Mar 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101