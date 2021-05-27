Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 1-1; Los Angeles 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff game at Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Thursday. Los Angeles is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Lakers are hoping for another win. They came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 109-102 on Tuesday. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis was on fire, dropping a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds along with seven dimes.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Toronto Raptors May 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-114. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $199.90

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.