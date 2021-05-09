Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Phoenix 48-19; Los Angeles 37-30
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Staples Center. Phoenix should still be riding high after a big win, while the Lakers will be looking to right the ship.
Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 106-101 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Power forward Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 36 points and 12 rebounds along with five dimes. Davis hadn't helped his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Phoenix made easy work of the New York Knicks this past Friday and carried off a 128-105 victory. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 boards.
The Lakers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Toronto Raptors May 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-114. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 21, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Mar 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101