Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 48-19; Los Angeles 37-30

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Staples Center. Phoenix should still be riding high after a big win, while the Lakers will be looking to right the ship.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 106-101 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Power forward Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 36 points and 12 rebounds along with five dimes. Davis hadn't helped his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Phoenix made easy work of the New York Knicks this past Friday and carried off a 128-105 victory. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 boards.

The Lakers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Toronto Raptors May 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-114. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.