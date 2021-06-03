With Anthony Davis sidelined in Game 5 with a groin injury, the Phoenix Suns capitalized on his absence and routed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85. It had to be a but dispiriting for the Lakers, who couldn't get any production out of anyone not named LeBron James. On the other end, Suns guard Devin Booker went for 30 points, while Mikal Bridges tacked on 13 in the starting lineup to cruise to a win and put the Suns just one win away from advancing to the next round of the playoffs. The two sides meet again Thursday night with the Lakers facing elimination.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between the Suns and Lakers.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Thursday, June 3 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 3 | 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: PHX +115; LAL -135 | O/U: 207

Storylines

Suns: While the Lakers have their backs against the wall right now, the Suns need to capitalize on this 3-2 series lead and close out the Lakers in Game 6, because if this goes to a Game 7, it's a whole different ballgame. One major area of concern that has persisted throughout the series is Chris Paul's health. He looked better in Game 4, but with the Suns out in front by double digits, Paul was still in the game and reaggravated that shoulder injury he sustained in Game 1. He was listed as probable for Game 6 on the most recent injury report, but Paul's played in every game this series with varying levels of success. If he's unable to be close to what he was in Game 4, or before he got injured in Game 1, then it could be tough for Phoenix.

Lakers: Davis is still listed as questionable for Game 6, which means there's really a 50-50 chance he plays. With or without Davis, though, the Lakers simply need more from guys like Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Those two combined for zero points in the starting lineup, with Caldwell-Pope not even attempting a single shot, and Schroder going 0 for 9 from the field, and 0 for 4 from deep. The Lakers lack of effort was apparent in Game 5, and in an elimination game that just can't happen.

Prediction

Even if Davis does return, he may not be 100 percent, which isn't ideal for the Lakers. We've already seen how this team looked without him, and the Suns completely dominated them. I'm going with Phoenix to close out the series. Pick: Suns +2