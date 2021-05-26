After dropping the opener to the upstart Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to bounce back in Game 2 to even the first-round series, thanks largely to their two stars. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both able to recover from subpar performances in Game 1 to look like their usual selves. Davis led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Game 2, and James added 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Devin Booker did his thing for Phoenix as he finished with 31 points in the second game, even though his production didn't result in a win. Booker scored 65 total points in his first two career playoff games, which is pretty impressive. Phoenix will need him to continue to be aggressive and productive on the offensive end, especially since Chris Paul has been hampered with an apparent shoulder injury.

After splitting the first two games, both teams will be looking to pull ahead in the series in Game 3, so we can expect a competitive contest. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Thursday, May 27 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 27 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT| Live stream: TNT

TNT| TNT Odds: PHX +250; LAL -300 | O/U: 210.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Suns: For Phoenix, it's all about Chris Paul's health moving forward. Paul injured his shoulder in Game 1 of the series, and clearly wasn't himself in Game 2. He played only 23 minutes, took just five shots, and wasn't in the game down the stretch when the Suns really could have used his clutch play. His late absence was extremely evident as the Suns struggled to generate good offensive opportunities without Paul. He'll likely play in Game 3, but how healthy will he be? If he's not near normal and continues to look like he did in Game 2, that will spell big trouble for Phoenix.

Lakers: The Lakers have a size advantage over Phoenix, and they need to continue to try to exploit it. In Game 2, the Lakers outrebounded them (39-31) and they won the points in the paint battle (42-20). If they execute properly, the Lakers can get a mismatch on the offensive end almost every time down the floor, as they looked to do down the stretch in Game 2. One thing the Lakers need moving forward is more bench production, specifically from Kyle Kuzma. He's played 39 minutes in the series so far and he has scored a grand total of two points. In all, L.A.'s bench scored just 13 points in Game 2. That unit needs to step up and take some of the offensive pressure off the first five.

Prediction

Chris Paul's health is now the major question in the series, and a major concern for Phoenix. They're not going to win the series without him, or if he's hobbled severely. He didn't look great at all in Game 2, and since Game 3 is just 48 hours later, it's fair to wonder how much better he'll look in that one. Plus, the Lakers looked a lot more like themselves in Game 2, and now they get to play at home for the first time. Pick: Lakers -6.5