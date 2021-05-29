The Lakers looked mighty comfortable at home in Game 3, led by huge performances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder to take a 2-1 series lead against the Phoenix Suns. Their defense stifled Suns guard Devin Booker, and Chris Paul continues to struggle as he fights through an apparent shoulder injury he sustained in Game 1 of the series. If Paul isn't at 100 percent the rest of the series, the chances of the Suns advancing look pretty bleak, on top of the fact that the Lakers have overpowered them in the previous two games.

Perhaps the Suns can bounce back and tie up the series before it goes back to Phoenix. Here's everything you need to know about Game 4.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Sunday, May 30 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 30 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC | Live stream: FuboTV

ABC | FuboTV Odds: PHX +230; LAL -270 | O/U: 209.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: Coach Monty Williams said Chris Paul missed practice on Saturday to rest his shoulder, in hopes that the time off will help heal what the team is calling a "shoulder contusion and stinger." Paul is expected to play in Game 4, but his level of health isn't known given the fact that he's lacked the strength to really do anything with his right arm since getting injured in Game 1. Without Paul, this is simply just a different series for Phoenix. While Booker has been accustomed to carrying the offensive load in the past for Phoenix, him alone isn't enough. The Suns will need guys like Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson to start knocking down shots to have a chance in Game 4.

Lakers: Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Game 4 with a knee sprain, but he said there's "no chance" he doesn't play given the magnitude of the game. If the Lakers take Game 4, they'll be one win away from advancing to the second round, and that's more likely to happen with Davis on the floor. That aside, L.A. may also be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is also listed as questionable with a left knee and quad injury. The Lakers being banged up isn't ideal, but it's the postseason and it wouldn't be surprising if both guys play.

Prediction

L.A. has the talent advantage, and with Paul being injured it changes the dynamic of this series. I'll go with the Lakers to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Pick: Lakers -6.5