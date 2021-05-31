The series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers has been back and forth. The Suns won the first game, only for the Lakers to bounce back and win the next two. Then, Phoenix responded and pulled out a win in Game 4 to knot the series up at two games apiece. Whoever is able to pull out a victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night will have a distinct edge in the series, as they will only have to win once more, while the other team will need two wins to advance.

Both teams are dealing with big-time injury issues, as Chris Paul has been hampered by a shoulder injury that he suffered in Game 1, and Anthony Davis didn't play in the second half of Game 4 due to a groin injury. While Paul has been playing through the pain, Davis' status moving forward in the series is up in the air. The Lakers obviously hope that he'll be good to go, or else the task of toppling the Suns will be a whole lot tougher.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Tuesday, June 1 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 1 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT| Live stream: TNT

TNT| TNT Odds: PHX -185; LAL +165 | O/U: 208.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Suns: Game 4 was huge for Phoenix. Not only did it pull out a win to tie the series at 2-2 -- which is obviously much more manageable than 3-1 -- but Chris Paul started to look like his usual self for the first time all series after injuring his shoulder in the first game. Paul scored 20 points over the first three games of the series, and he had 18 in Game 4. In short, Paul appears to be progressing in the right direction. With Paul at, or near, full health, the Suns will have a real chance to win this series. Without their leader, that chance drops drastically.

Lakers: For L.A., all the attention in the series now turns to the health of Anthony Davis. Davis missed the entire second half of Game 4 with a groin injury, and his absence was a huge part of the reason that the Suns were able to pull out a win to tie up the series. Davis is listed as day-to-day, and if he's unable to play in Game 5, that will obviously be a big blow to the Lakers' chances of winning. If the Lakers want to have any chance of repeating as NBA champions this season, they'll need Davis and LeBron James to be healthy, so the groin injury to Davis is obviously a major concern for the franchise.

Prediction

Anthony Davis' health is now the major question in the series, and a major concern for L.A. The Lakers are likely not going to win the series without him, or if he's hobbled, regardless of how well LeBron James plays. Even if Davis does play in Game 5, he likely won't be at 100 percent, which gives Phoenix an advantage. Pick: Suns -4