The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns for a Western Conference clash in the NBA on Sunday. Los Angeles is 40-25 on the season and currently fifth in the conference standings while Phoenix is 31-36 and sits 11th, 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the fourth and final meeting between these two teams in the regular season. The Suns have won two of the first three matchups, but the Lakers have covered the spread in two of those three games.

This time around, tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Suns vs. Lakers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Lakers vs. Suns over/under: 229.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles -159, Phoenix +135

LAL: The Lakers have covered the spread in their last five home games

PHX: The Suns are 5-1 against the spread over their last six games

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles enters Sunday on a four-game losing streak and is now facing pressure from the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves that could drive the franchise back into the NBA play-in tournament. LeBron James is out with a leg injury and Luka Doncic is listed as probable with a calf injury but should be in the lineup after taking the second night of a back-to-back off on Friday against the Nuggets.

Without Doncic and James, the Lakers still covered as 15.5-point underdogs against the Nuggets in a 131-126 loss. Austin Reaves stepped up to make the Lakers competitive with 37 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and four steals, while rookie Dalton Knecht had 32 points. Doncic and Jaxson Hayes (knee) likely returning to the Lakers' lineup should give Los Angeles a boost on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Suns can cover

Meanwhile, Phoenix faced some understandable criticism for standing pat at the NBA trade deadline but is still fighting to give its veteran core a shot at making a playoff run by getting into the NBA play-in tournament picture. The Suns earned a critical 122-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday to aid that pursuit and it was Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the way in the victory.

Booker had 22 points and 13 assists while Durant added 22 points of his own. The Suns shot a blistering 55.8% from the 3-point line (24-of-43) and Tyus Jones went 6-for-6 from beyond the arc to supply 20 points off the bench. Phoenix has covered the spread in five of its last six games and has covered in each of its past seven games against Pacific Division opponents. See which team to back at SportsLine.

